About

    The VICEChannels

      news Isabelle Hellyer 2 August 2017

      hari nef and petra collins are the faces of alessandro's first gucci perfume

      Alessandro Michele promises the scent will feel like "wearing a garden."

      This article was originally published by i-D Australia.

      This morning Gucci unveiled the lush campaign for Bloom, Alessandro Michele's first fragrance for the storied house. Photographed in New York by frequent collaborator Glen Luchford, the campaign is led by Hari Nef, artist Petra Collins, and actor Dakota Johnson. Gucci writes, "their diverse and contemporary beauty is captured in a day in the city, where the surrounding urbanity turns into an imaginary stroll in an English garden." 

      Writing on his vision for the floral fragrance, Alessandro Michele details his interest in "how scent can be a way to travel somewhere that does not exist, that is purely imagined." The inspiration for Bloom — a concoction of tuberose and jasmine — was the "surreal idea of wearing a garden."

      A campaign film is right around the corner, Gucci teased on Instagram, in which "the trio take tea on a sidewalk flourishing with blooms, walk in an apartment overgrown with verdant plants and swim at dusk in a lake entangled with shimmering flowers and reeds." Not a bad day out.

      Credits

      Text Isabelle Hellyer

      Photography courtesy Gucci

      Connect to i-D’s world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:news, fashion, fashion news, gucci, petra collins, hari nef, alessandro michele, perfume

      Recommended

      Connect with i-D

      Most Popular

      comments powered by Disqus

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      featured on i-D

      More Features