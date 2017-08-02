hari nef and petra collins are the faces of alessandro's first gucci perfume

This article was originally published by i-D Australia.

This morning Gucci unveiled the lush campaign for Bloom, Alessandro Michele's first fragrance for the storied house. Photographed in New York by frequent collaborator Glen Luchford, the campaign is led by Hari Nef, artist Petra Collins, and actor Dakota Johnson. Gucci writes, "their diverse and contemporary beauty is captured in a day in the city, where the surrounding urbanity turns into an imaginary stroll in an English garden."

Writing on his vision for the floral fragrance, Alessandro Michele details his interest in "how scent can be a way to travel somewhere that does not exist, that is purely imagined." The inspiration for Bloom — a concoction of tuberose and jasmine — was the "surreal idea of wearing a garden."

A campaign film is right around the corner, Gucci teased on Instagram, in which "the trio take tea on a sidewalk flourishing with blooms, walk in an apartment overgrown with verdant plants and swim at dusk in a lake entangled with shimmering flowers and reeds." Not a bad day out.