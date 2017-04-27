haim are back

About

      Frankie Dunn 27 April 2017

      The sisters announced a release date for their second album, Something to Tell You, and dropped a new video.

      Over three years since their last record -- the Grammy-nominated debut LP Days Are Gone -- HAIM are finally back in the game. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, they shared a video for emotional new song Right Now and told fans, "This is where we start… live in the studio. There's more to come, but this is it for right now." Director Paul Thomas Anderson shot the intimate visuals one morning during a session, while long time friend and collaborator of Este, Danielle and Alana, Ariel Rechtshaid produced the track.

      Their second album, Something to Tell You will be released on 7 July via Polydor. The record was hinted at last summer in an interview with Rolling Stone, with the girls saying that it was yet unnamed, but suggesting it would be out in autumn of 2016. Finally! It's almost here. As Este says at the end of the take, "and that's how you fucking do it."

