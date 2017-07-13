extreme home makeover: the gucci edition

The good news is that now you can now quite literally deck out your entire humble abode in Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele's headily romantic designs, so time to make some space on the sofa for this:

We want it all, how could you not? We want all of the homeware featuring all of the animals that have become synonymous with Gucci's Garden of Eden -- the tiger, the snake, the cat, the the bug. Yes, even the bug. On our pillow, on a plate, adorning the designer candles that will infuse our rooms with exclusive notes of Gucci. Yes, that's right, you room won't just look Gucci -- come September it can smell like it too: Alessandro teamed up with the Florentine porcelain pros Richard Ginori to create incense holders and candles -- as well as patterned crockery -- in four different scents, with Harry Potter-ish names like 'Inventum (damask rose with Taif rose),' 'Herbosum (a fresh tomato leaf smell mixed with basil and grass)' and 'Fumus' (birch with orange leaves and beeswax).

There's also -- Gucci wallpaper, folding tables, room dividers, and even chairs which involved a fair bit of work to get our furry friends on the seats. As Gucci explains, "The velvet upholstery is embroidered with a cat head, and clusters of flowers. The intricate motifs are embroidered and then hand-applied, a process that takes approximately 10 hours to complete."

All in all, there's lots of decor and lots of animals. And if you know the internet at all, and we are sure you do -- you're here after all -- you'll know that these days it's not sex that sells. It's animals. It's Alessandro Michele putting kittens on cushions, artist (and sister of Bjork collaborator James) Alex Merry illustrating them, and the Gucci 'gramming them.

And -- when they come on sale by September '17 -- us buying them.