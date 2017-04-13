gucci digs the soul scene in funky new pre-fall campaign

Gucci have revealed their stunning pre-fall campaign, titled Soul Scene, starring models Achok Majak, Elibeidy, Bakay Diaby, Nicole Atieno and Keiron Berton Caynes, as well as a wider cast of dancers. Shot by Glen Luchford, and with make-up by Yadim, the campaign depicts a dancehall party, as well as models posed for stills in a makeshift studio… alongside a giant iguana.

The campaign was inspired by both the energy of the 60s Northern Soul subculture in the north of the UK, and Alessandro Michele's visit to the Made You Look exhibition on dandyism and black masculinity at The Photographer's Gallery in London last year. The playful, graphic portraiture of Malian photographer Malick Sidibé caught Michele's eye in particular, with its documentation of nightlife and youth culture in his hometown of Bamako.