gucci are releasing a limited edition encyclopedia

Throw away your Kindle folks, because Gucci are releasing a book that'll look much prettier on your bedside table. It's called Hortus Sanitatis, which is Latin for The Garden of Health, and also the title of the first ever natural history encyclopedia published in 1485. It's a fitting name, given that the theme of Gucci's last few Alessandro-infused seasons has been the Gucci Garden, and all its abundant, animalistic beauty.

This is not just any natural history encyclopedia though, because Hortus Sanitatis is actually a compendium of images of beautiful models in the equally beautiful city of Rome, wearing the even more beautiful clothes from Gucci's pre-fall collection. So yeah, essentially a very, very, very beautiful book.

The tome is shot by Derek Ridgers, the photographer famed for capturing iconic subcultures and street style across the music, fashion and film worlds, as well as London punks in the 70s, skinheads in the 80s, and the Spice Girls in their favourite footie shirts.

It's £75, which may seem 'spenny for a book but is actually a steal for a piece of limited edition Gucci, of which only 1000 copies have been made. Get yours on 5 July from Dover Street Market in London and New York, Colette in Paris, 10 Corso Como in Milan, and a few other selected stores.

