grimes is writing her first novel

Ethereal art-pop angel Grimes has long used audio, video, and visual art to take fans on out-of-this-world excursions. Now she's turning to literature to open up yet another mind-bending alternate REALiTi. Grimes announced on Instagram yesterday that she's currently writing her first novel, with a little assistance from her ride-or-die tourmate-turned-editor Hana.

"Started my novel, but my editor, @hanatruly — informs me that my first chapter needs more showing and less telling," Grimes wrote yesterday. "Too bad the people don't want a novel comprised entirely of fake facts about a fake universe." Permission to respectfully disagree?

The creative Canadian's latest project will, naturally, be a work of fiction. "I guess it's best to start with a plot," Grimes continued, explaining that she has been looking at the intros of other written works for guidance. Unfortunately, the book won't be out for quite some time. "This is gonna be a dang endurance test if there ever was one and don't expect anything good for like 20-25 years," she concluded.

Hopefully this means Grimes is already hard at work on the fervently anticipated album follow-up to 2015's Art Angels. If there's one thing we can predict from the eccentric auteur, it's that she'd never hire a ghostwriter.