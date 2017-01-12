grimes has launched a new instagram account for visual art

Image by @irving_m_art via Instagram

The multi-talented, multi-hyphenate creative human Grimes, AKA Claire Boucher, has long paired her music with original artwork, drawing several of her own album covers as well as gig flyers and even a cover for comic The Wicked + The Divine. In recognition of her passion for visual art, and without wanting to "spam people on my main account," she has now set up a separant Insta handle for her own artwork and her favourite fan art, @grimesartofficial.

"I will post my own illustrations but prob mostly sick fan art like this," she writes alongside a concert poster sent to her by a fan (@kumbricwitch). "I'm sad show posters [are] kind of an obsolete medium [with] promotions on the internet these days, but I just love fonts illustrations and music uniting in an image and I love having memories of shows," she adds.