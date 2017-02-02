grimes and janelle monáe give steampunk and cybergoth vibes in venus fly video

Later today, Grimes and Janelle Monáeare set to release the video for Venus Fly, their track from Grimes' 2015 album Art Angels. The Canadian artists announced the news in a lengthy Instagram post earlier today, alongside a preview of the clip showing the duo inhabiting an eccentric dystopian universe.

In the post Grimes, who has always been vocal with her opinions on important issues, questioned making art in cruel, political times:

"Sometimes it feels futile to be making art in this cruel and extreme political climate, but some of the brightest moments of the last few months for me and for a lot of you, I suspect, have come from seeing Janelle Monáe's amazing and positive vision of the future, especially when we are being introduced to so many possible dystopian futures. Thanks for giving so much time, energy and creativity to this project."

The artist also stated "As a director, editor and creative director I also feel like this is my strongest work, and I can't wait to share with y'all."