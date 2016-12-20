grime legend flirta d closes out 2016 with set in sian’s studio

One of the grime scene's foremost females, 1Xtra's Sian Anderson has been an integral part of the scene since her seminal show on Rinse FM with Julie Adenuga. Now as promoter, PR, DJ and broadcaster, she continues to push the sound onwards and upwards through her various channels, including her Fuxx Sian sets, exclusive to i-D.

In the last of this year's mixes, Sian enlists Flirta D, an integral part of grime culture since its early years, whether as leader of the crew SLK or as a solo act who has clashed his way throughout the scene as the one-man sound machine.

"I knew I was a huge Flirta D fan but I didn't realise how much until I was in the mix with him, " says Sian. "Every moment was effortless but nostalgic and took me back to my first days of listening to SLK's Hype Hype on the estate with my mates. We would all try and make Flirta D noises and spit like Flirta, he was a hood celeb, so to be in the mix with him years later was a real moment with me. This is one of my favourite sets to date."

TRACKLIST:

OZZIE MIZEN - RUTTEN REFIX

MYSTRY - OBITUARY

MISTAKAY - AIN'T THE SAME

FILTHY GEARS - FILTHY HOE

N TYPE - KORE

WONKY - (STEM MIX)

DEXPLICIT - FIREBOY

DONAEO - JUMP

NAKES - AXE RIDDIM (FLIRTA D)

DUBZTA & MISTAKAY - INFERNO

SIR HISS - FROSTY

PLASTICIAN - SKELECTOR

TRENDS BOYLAN - NORMAL BATES

BLAY - MYTH INSTRUMENTAL

KID D - GRIME WISH

SUKH NIGHT - LOST AT SEA

PRICELESS - BIONIC

DJ CABLE - MAYAN RIDDIM

CHAMPION - BATTLE CRY

@FlirtaDunDad



@siananderson