About

    The VICEChannels

      music Hattie Collins 20 December 2016

      grime legend flirta d closes out 2016 with set in sian’s studio

      Exclusive to i-D, west London’s Flirta D celebrates 2016 with mind-bending bars over beats from Dexplicit, Donaeo and Kid D.

      One of the grime scene's foremost females, 1Xtra's Sian Anderson has been an integral part of the scene since her seminal show on Rinse FM with Julie Adenuga. Now as promoter, PR, DJ and broadcaster, she continues to push the sound onwards and upwards through her various channels, including her Fuxx Sian sets, exclusive to i-D.

      In the last of this year's mixes, Sian enlists Flirta D, an integral part of grime culture since its early years, whether as leader of the crew SLK or as a solo act who has clashed his way throughout the scene as the one-man sound machine.

      "I knew I was a huge Flirta D fan but I didn't realise how much until I was in the mix with him, " says Sian. "Every moment was effortless but nostalgic and took me back to my first days of listening to SLK's Hype Hype on the estate with my mates. We would all try and make Flirta D noises and spit like Flirta, he was a hood celeb, so to be in the mix with him years later was a real moment with me. This is one of my favourite sets to date."

      TRACKLIST:

      OZZIE MIZEN - RUTTEN REFIX

      MYSTRY - OBITUARY

      MISTAKAY - AIN'T THE SAME

      FILTHY GEARS - FILTHY HOE

      N TYPE - KORE

      WONKY - (STEM MIX)

      DEXPLICIT - FIREBOY

      DONAEO - JUMP

      NAKES - AXE RIDDIM (FLIRTA D)

      DUBZTA & MISTAKAY - INFERNO

      SIR HISS - FROSTY

      PLASTICIAN - SKELECTOR

      TRENDS BOYLAN - NORMAL BATES

      BLAY - MYTH INSTRUMENTAL

      KID D - GRIME WISH

      SUKH NIGHT - LOST AT SEA

      PRICELESS - BIONIC

      DJ CABLE - MAYAN RIDDIM

      CHAMPION - BATTLE CRY

      @FlirtaDunDad

      @siananderson

      Connect to i-D’s world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:music, music mix, premiere, exclusive, grime, flirta d, sian anderson, donaeo, dexplicit, plasatician

      Recommended

      Connect with i-D

      Most Popular

      comments powered by Disqus

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      featured on i-D

      More Features