      news Felix Petty 12 January 2017

      gosha rubchinskiy debuts adidas and stephen jones collabs at his autumn/winter 17 show

      The Russian designer sets the world in motion as he transports the fash pack to Kaliningrad for a football themed collection.

      As the Instagram pics roll in from Gosha's Russian homecoming show in the Baltic enclave of Kaliningrad, the instant 'Wow, that's amazing' reaction was for the Adidas love-in the designer summoned up.

      Following on his from his brand-heavy reimagining of sportswear in Florence last season -- where he crafted instantly-iconic looks with Kappa, Fila and Sergio Tacchini -- for autumn/winter 17 he reimagined Russian street staple, Adidas. Ahead of next year's World Cup in Russia, Gosha turned to football for inspiration, using iconic Adidas football looks to symbolise unity, strength and teamwork - all in Cyrillic, of course. It's part one of a collaboration that will stretch out over three seasons until the World Cup starts next summer. 

      One of i-D's favourite milliners, Stephen Jones, created the headwear for the season: a series of berets in myriad colours, for a truly international collaboration between England, Germany and Russia. Gosha's making the beautiful game even more beautiful.

      Read: Gosha Rubchinskiy tells the truth of youth.

