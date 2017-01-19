gorillaz take aim at trump's america with political new track and video

A day ahead of Trump's inauguration, Gorillaz have released a track that explores the sinister future that lies ahead for America. Hallelujah Money, apocalyptic and nihilistic, contemplates timely themes such as power, capitalism and big corporations, with lyrics like "What the whole world, and whole beasts of nations desire: power".

With vocals from Mercury Prize winning artist Benjamine Clementine, who acts as an ominous newsreader throughout the track's accompanying video against a backdrop of unsettling visuals, the track is a political commentary on our modern world, one that has fundamentally changed since Gorillaz last released music. Of the track, bassist Murdoc Niccals had this to say: "In these dark times, we all need someone to look up to. Me. That's why I'm giving you this new Gorillaz song, a lightning bolt of truth in a black night. You're welcome. Now piss on! The new album's not gonna write itself."

On that note, watch the video below and seek comfort in the fact that, while the world's going to hell in a handbasket, at least there'll be a new Gorillaz album.

