      news Isabelle Hellyer 7 April 2017

      goodbye for now: hood by air confirms official hiatus

      For now, Shayne Oliver and Leilah Weinraub are switching focus to solo efforts.

      Hood by Air have confirmed what many in the industry suspected: they're putting the project on hold. When the New York collective, headed by Shayne Oliver and Leilah Weinraub, cancelled their Paris Fashion Week show in March the rumour mill went into overdrive. Soon after, Helmut Lang announced Oliver would be creating a capsule collection for the label to be presented this September, raising further questions about HBA's future.

      Their official statement confirms the fashion world's suspicions. "Oliver will be devoting himself in the immediate future to his responsibilities at Helmut Lang," the brand offered, before offering a glimmer of hope to die hard fans. "HBA will continue to fulfil its creative vision in the near future." Business of Fashion report Weinraub will dedicate herself to her work as a filmmaker. While this marks the end of a brilliant, invigorating chapter in fashion, we wish Oliver and Weinraub the very best. 

      Credits

      Text Isabelle Hellyer

      Images courtesy of Hood by Air

      Topics:news, fashion, fashion news, hood by air, shayne oliver, helmut lang, new york fashion, leilah weinraub

