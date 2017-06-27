goat girl are the casual saviours of underground indie

"Touch my body, touch my soul, touch that deep and disused hole," goes our favourite line in Country Sleeze, our favourite song from one of our favourite new bands. Goat Girl are Rosy Bones, Clottie Cream, Naima Jelly and L.E.D. All aged 19 and 20, they met at the start of their teens. Jelly and L.E.D thought Clottie seemed cool so won her over, and Rosy Bones joined completing both band and the goat family. If you're into early 90s stand up comedy, Bill Hicks' Goat Boy alter ego might spring to mind, which is cool, because that was their name's inspiration.

The girls are currently scattered across south London, which they reckon is better than north because of the green space and like-minded people. "We've probably been toughened up and learnt to hold our own living in London… this probably comes across in our music," they decide. They have. It does. Their Rough Trade signed sound has a casual attitude problem and we're fans of it. Devotees of local pub and live music venue The Windmill, the band credit it as a big influence because, "even if the music is miles apart sonically, everyone is friendly and wants the best for each other."

They're mates with neighbourhood bands like HMLTD, Dead Pretties and Shame, and while they've been hailed as saviours of the London indie music scene, they're certainly not trying to do anything like that. Currently excited about, "recording, going to Wetherspoons, dicks, water parks and karaoke," it won't surprise you to hear that they're full of wisdom. "Music can't save you from death," they acknowledge, "but in some cases it can save you from isolation and loneliness. It's good for the soul."