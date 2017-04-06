girl on girl: the ultimate debate

Maisie Cousins

In a culture saturated with selfies and social media, where your value is dependent on how many likes or views you receive, a new generation of female artists and visual activists has emerged. Charlotte Jansen, a renowned critic and curator, has accumulated some of the finest female photographers of our generation who choose to turn the lens on other women, for the new book Girl on Girl: Art and Photography in the Age of the Female Gaze, which asks the all-important question: how should we look at women? Although, in 2017, it seems crazy that we're still having to ask this…

Juno Calypso

To celebrate, at the launch tonight, Jansen will chair a casual panel discussion with featured photographers Juno Calypso and Maisie Cousins, and Zing Tsjeng -- editor of Broadly UK -- centring around the importance of women photographing women and why it's about so much more than feminism. ''Are women's images of women different to the images men make of women?" asks Charlotte, "Do they create images of themselves differently to the way they create images of other women? What do they see when they see other women's images of women? How do they see themselves, and what do they want viewers to see?''

Tonight's discussion will take place from 18.00 at The Photographer's Gallery, where there will also be a book signing, following the talk, of the author and artists.