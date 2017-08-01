gianni versace's boyfriend slams new tv biopic about his murder as 'ridiculous'

A post shared by Ricky (@ricky_martin) on Jul 29, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT

After the huge success of The People vs OJ Simpson, it's easy to see why so many people are excited for the new season of American Crime Story, which will focus on the assassination of Gianni Versace. But Versace's longtime partner Antonio D'Amico is not among them.

The 58-year-old broke his 20 year silence this weekend to slam the new series, in which he'll be played by Ricky Martin, in an interview with the Observer. Antonio says he wasn't consulted for the series, and condemns the imagery for the show, which is due to air in 2018. "The picture of Ricky Martin holding the body in his arms is ridiculous. Maybe it's the director's poetic licence, but that is not how I reacted," he says.

Gianni was murdered by Andrew Cuanan, a 27-year-old who had gone on a three month killing spree, killing four others before reaching the Versace home. Two decades later though, it's still not known whether the crime was planned or a random attack. Antonio was the one who found Gianni, 50, sprawled on the steps of his mansion when he was shot outside his home in Miami Beach in 1997. But he maintains the photos released from American Crime Story, which depict Ricky Martin holding Edgar Ramirez, which he describes as like a mimic of Michaeangelo's Pieta, are incorrect, and that he in fact remained stoic.

"I felt as if my blood had turned to ice," he says. "The house had stained glass windows so we couldn't see what had happened from inside, so we had to open the gate. I saw Gianni lying on the steps, with blood around him. At that point everything went dark. I was pulled away, I didn't see any more." "There has been so much written and said about the murder, and thousands of suppositions, but not a trace of reality," he adds.

Now living in the Italian countryside and having relaunched himself as a designer, Antonio says he's a "different person" to who he was at the time of the tragedy, and he's now looking towards the future. So needless to say, he will not be watching American Crime Story.

Read: The 2000s were next level ugly which is why they should be celebrated.