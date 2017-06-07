get through the week with ikonika's sci-fi mix

London producer Ikonika aka Sara Abdel-Hamid has had a busy week. After putting out her new record, Distractions on Thursday, she played Phonox on Friday, entertained us at Field Day on Saturday, and hopefully did a Craig David and chilled on Sunday. With a decade-long history on Kode9's Hyperdub label, this is her first LP in four years and worth the wait. There are features from labelmate Jessy Lanza, Jammz and Andrea Galaxy, and it spans R&B, hip-hop, grime and synthy '80s sci-fi goodness.

Our personal highlights are Not Actual Gameplay, which would indeed be an excellent videogame score, and the very industrial Hazefield, pulled back to earth by Jessy's gentle vocals. Fittingly, she reckons her discography would be a great soundtrack for 1995 sci-fi thriller Strange Days, in which Ralph Fiennes sells a sort of 1995 VR tech that lets people delve into the past experiences of others.

We've got a nice exclusive mix from her today. One that'll improve your midweek with sonic treats from Distractions, Ikonika's own rework of Ariana Grande's Into You, as well as music from Usher, Bok Bok and Big Sneaks. A mixed bag of music that could've been used in the new Alien movie, some that'll send you to sleep (though Ikonika never falls asleep to music, so always has bad dreams) and some that will get you shuffling in your seat.