get the first look at i-D's creativity issue!

Cover image: Photography Tim Walker. Fashion direction Alastair McKimm and Judy Blame. Adwoa wears top Gosha Rubchinskiy. Crown stylist's studio. Jewellery model's own.

When we met with British photographer Tim Walker late last year to discuss working on a project together, his desire to meet the new generation of creative thinkers in London resonated with what we had been discussing as a team: the idea that in times of political uncertainty it is the arts that unite us, empower us and ultimately pull us through. So we joined forces and, shooting 135 people over 33 days, set out to celebrate the new generation of fashion designers, models, artists and musicians who make our great city tick. For Tim, it was an education in the resilient spirit of London creativity: the constantly thriving, mutating and pulsating heartbeat of the capital itself. For i-D, it was the chance to honour just some of the brilliant people we know and love, and for those photographed the freedom to showcase their talents in their purest, most brilliant forms.

From Charles Jeffrey and his colourful band of LOVERBOY aesthetes, to Matty Bovan, Adwoa Aboah, Dilara Findikoglu and Rottingdean Bazaar, to Art School, Michael Halpern and Reba and Jess Maybury, these are just some of the new generation of creatives making London one of the most dynamic and exciting cities in the world. In her first shoot since departing American Vogue, we also had the honour of welcoming legendary fashion stylist Grace Coddington to the pages of i-D. Grace joined Tim to shoot John Galliano's highly lauded artisanal collection for Maison Margiela; a triumph of colour and emotion. Galliano, Vivienne Westwood and Rei Kawakubo, who also feature in this issue, are huge inspirations to London's young designers for their creative genius and renegade spirit, and you can see their influence across the collections.

Collaborating with Tim has been a pleasure from start to finish. The time, energy and love he pours into his work is totally inspiring to see, and results in a unique spirited energy that leaps off every page. His unique approach is quintessentially British and as bold, brave and eclectic as the people he's photographed for these pages. Poignantly, we sent this issue to print on Wednesday the 29th of March, the day Theresa May triggered 'Article 50'; the first step in facilitating Britain's exit from the EU. While we don't know what the future holds for Britain, we do know that we need the creative innovators, instigators and cultural disruptors more than ever; the brave few who are not afraid to speak up and speak out through their art and in doing so facilitate real change. So choose creativity over fear, self-expression over conformity and freedom over corporate rules. As the late, great Carrie Fisher said: "Take your broken heart, and turn it into art." There couldn't be a better time!

Holly Shackleton, Editor-in-Chief

Cover image: Photography Tim Walker. Fashion direction Alastair McKimm and styling Judy Blame. (Left to right) Slick wears shirt Comme des Garçons Shirt. Jewellery model's own. Adwoa wears shirt Comme des Garçons Shirt. Jewellery model's own. Elliott wears top Adidas.

Cover fold out: Edie Campbell. Styling Jacob K. Edie wears shoulder pads vintage from The Contemporary Wardrobe Collection. Stickers and brooches on pads Chanel. Slick and King. Fashion direction Alastair McKimm and Judy Blame. Slick wears jacket, top, skirt and tights Junya Watanabe. Crown Malcolm Edwards. Jewellery model's own. Boots Dr. Martens. King wears coat and top Comme des Garçons Homme Plus. Tracksuit bottoms Adidas. Boxers stylist's studio. Crown Malcolm Edwards. Charles Jeffrey and Scotty Sussman. Charles and Scotty wear all clothing models' own. Jess Maybury. Styling Max Clark. Jess wears body stocking Regulations. Belt (worn around neck) Versus. Shoes Christian Louboutin. Matty Bovan. Styling Max Clark. Matty wears top, pantashoes and gloves Balenciaga.