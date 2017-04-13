get lost in faye wei wei’s dreamy pastel tones and mythological creatures

Last night, the Cob Gallery opened its doors to Anemones and Lovers, the debut show from 23-year-old artist Faye Wei Wei. Having graduated from the Slade School of Fine Art last summer, Faye belongs to a new guard of exciting young artists breathing life into the art of painting. Impressive in size, prowess and warmth, her poetic utterings are steeped in references to religious iconography and classical myth. She creates her own visual language made up of animalistic and humanistic symbols. Lost in a romance of pastel tones and mark making, and combining classical poise with vibrant immediacy, her works are often reminiscent of Picasso's Vollard Suite. Indeed, there is a surreal lightness to her work.

"I wanted the paintings to act like characters in a play," Faye tells i-D. "The gallery is their stage, and all together they become a part of my dream world. I am infatuated with painting. It is, for me, a romance made from rich jewel colours reacting to the skin of the canvas to create figures that bloom before me. I love poetry, Sappho, Rimbaud, Eliot, I love myths and stories and I work with these elements that play upon my memory, mixing together to form depth within the paintings. My work is a play between the figures and the symbols that surround them, their meanings coded in the fabric of the canvas." Already building up a reputation as an exciting young talent on the art scene, Faye Wei Wei is one to watch.

Anemones and Lovers is showing at Cob Gallery until April 29th, for more info see here.