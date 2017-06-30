germany has finally legalised same-sex marriage

In the turbulent times of billion pound deals between wheat crushing chip munchers and homophobic gold diggers who believe that factual science is actually science fiction, it's easy to get a little -- no, a lot -- down. Fortunately, we've got some brilliant news for you this Frigay to lift those ankle grazing spirits:

GERMANY JUST LEGALISED SAME-SEX MARRIAGE!!!

Let's just revisit that, to get that little burst of chest warmth akin to a shot of (not) straight liquor again:

GERMANY JUST LEGALISED SAME-SEX MARRIAGE!!!

And also:

GERMANY JUST GAVE SAME-SEX COUPLES THE RIGHT TO ADOPT!!!

So how did this come about? We'll try to make it as snappy as the vote was. Basically, Angela Merkel is the Chancellor of Germany and also the leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU/CSU). Her party didn't win enough seats in the last election to govern on their own, so they formed a coalition with the Social Democrats (SPD). And while Merkel is against same-sex marriage (ugh), the Social Democrats are for it (yay).

With the upcoming German elections in September, there's been a lot of talk on the issue of same-sex marriage. So when Merkel said she'd allow a free vote on the matter in a recent interview, the Social Democrats pounced on the opportunity to call for a snap vote before parliament all go on summer break to Oktoberfest, or Ibiza, or wherever it is German politicians party.

This snap vote happened today, and with 393 votes in favour of same-sex marriage to 226 against, it's been officially legalised. Hurrah! Wahoo! Decent Human Beings around the world rejoice!

Of course, in a perfect world we wouldn't be celebrating because this would've happened yonks ago / never at all, because in a perfect world, same-sex marriage would have always been legal. But as you'll know if you've read even one word of one recent headline, the world is far from equal and Donald Trump exists and lots of other bad things that we're not going to focus on right now because:

GERMANY JUST LEGALISED SAME SEX MARRIAGE!!!

AND GAVE SAME SEX COUPLES THE RIGHT TO ADOPT!!!

TGIFRIGAY!!!

