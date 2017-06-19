georgia may jagger is the ultimate summer babe in new fiorucci ads

Georgia May Jagger is a babe for the ages in the new summer 17 campaign from iconic Italian denim brand Fiorucci. Originally launched in 1967 by Elio Fiorucci, the graphic tee and patched jeans-loving label was relaunched this year. Taking inspiration from the brand's goldmine campaign archive, Georgia May wears four looks with 50s, 70s and 90s styling by Victoria Young.

Shot on location in the desert heat of the Middle East's Dead Sea Region, Josh Wilks' lens takes us on "a super saturated alternative summer vacation," from the barren roadside to the banks of the Dead Sea salt lake. So hot your screen needs sunblock!

Read: Fiorucci made me hardcore - we speak to the Italian fashion legend.