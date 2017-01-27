the most iconic fashion moments from condé nast

While the dominating conversation around print magazines continues to be one of doom and gloom, it's important to remember fashion photography is a powerful tool. Nothing quite compares to the impact of experiencing iconic fashion imagery on the pages of your favourite magazine, something that cannot be replicated through the squares and filters of Instagram. Since the early 20th century, this visceral moment has served as a touchpoint for a generation of fashion consumers, and often set the tone for the style of the moment. While the internet and social media may have opened the floodgates, it seems now more than ever we must celebrate the legacy of magazines, and the power of print.

Doing just that, Coming Into Fashion: A Century of Photography at Condé Nast celebrates the history of titles like Vogue, Glamour and Vanity Fair over the past 100 years. Featuring the work of over 80 of the industry's most iconic photographers, Corinne Day, Deborah Turbeville, Sølve Sundsbø, Peter Lindbergh, Paolo Roversi and Tim Walker to name a few, the exhibition reminds us of the publishing house's profound effect on fashion. Having travelled across the world, the exhibition now finds itself at at Ullens Center for Contemporary Art in Beijing.

John Rawlings, American Vogue, March 1943 © 1943 Condé Nast

Deborah Turbeville, American Vogue, May 1975 © 1975 Condé Nast

Clifford Coffin, American Vogue, June 1949 © 1949 Condé Nast

Albert Watson, American Vogue, May 1977 © 1977 Condé Nast

Norman Parkinson, Glamour, October 1949 © Norman Parkinson Limited. Courtesy Norman Parkinson Archive

Inez & Vinoodh, French Vogue, October 2002 © Courtesy Inez & Vinoodh and Gagosian Gallery

Coming into Fashion: A Century of Photography at Condé Nast runs 20 January, 2017 - 5 March, 2017 at Ullens Center for Contemporary Art in Beijing.