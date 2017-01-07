from the pub to the club at topman autumn/winter 17

Gordon Richardson's autumn/winter 17 offering for Topman Design began where last season left off. Spring/summer 17 was a glorious mash up of best-of-British subcultures, taken on a jolly boys outing to the seaside. This season Topman took his boys on the road, letting them loose across Europe.

So it took in beach holidays and rave holidays and nods to techno in Berlin, the opening looks riffing on a darker, more industrial side of clubbing, referenced in the Trevor Jackson compiled soundtrack that mixed ebullience with introspection.

It soon gave way to euphoria though.

The 90s was the definitive reference point, for the collection. It was there in baggy cut jeans, neon detailing and pub-to-club sportswear, as well as psychedelic florals and a dash of logomania, with Topman emblazoned on sweaters and trims.

Rave was the real star of the show though, Whizz and Rush found themselves as prints, whilst everything came crowned in a bucket hat.