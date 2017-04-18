from the netherlands to nigeria, jesse laitinen shoots 12 bright young faces

Cassandra van Waveren, 17, from the Netherlands

What are you doing today? I'm doing my part time job at a little, local restaurant.

What would you look like if you were an alien? I would be bright pink, that would be nice.

How would your friends describe you? Kind but a little bit crazy too.

What's your favourite thing about yourself? My lips!

You get to take i-D on a date, where are we going? It would be somewhere low key with great food, somewhere not on everyone's radar.

@cassandravw

Jaana-Kristiina Alakoski, Sweden

What are you doing today? Planning my crestfallenly long life to be.

What would you look like if you were an alien? To be realistic we would all probably be amoebas.

How would your friends describe you? Inquisitive, maybe. And happy. And then I would tell them I'm not as happy as I seem, but often I actually am happy with a weird twist of completely surrendered and hopeless.

What's your favourite thing about yourself? I'm very smart.

You get to take i-D on a date, where are we going? Where I would want to go with any date -- just home.

@jaanakristiina

Moyin Arowoshola, 20, Nigeria

What are you doing today? Going to castings.

What would you look like if you were an alien? As tall as an African tree with branches full of flowers growing on top of my head.

How would your friends describe you? The queen!

What's your favourite thing about yourself? My compassion.

You get to take i-D on a date, where are we going? Disneyland, to ride the rollercoasters, but we need to take my husband Abo too!

@moyin_a

Cajsa Wessberg, 26, Stockholm

What are you doing today? I'm at the airport in Milano waiting for my flight to Berlin. I have a free day there today so I think I'm just gonna walk around, sit at a cafe and draw. Maybe find a nice vegan restaurant for a lonely dinner, and then watch some Netflix. Just a year ago I hated having dinner all by myself at a restaurant, but I've travelled so much since then that I'm really used to it by now. I even enjoy it a bit.

What would you look like if you were an alien? Big, quite round, covered in soft fur, and transparent.

How would your friends describe you? The call me granny Cajsa. I like things like drinking tea, going to bed early and petting cats.

What's your favourite thing about yourself? That I can enjoy food so much. It's like having the time of my life every meal.

You get to take i-D on a date, where are we going? I love breakfast dates, so I think I'd taken you to a nice breakfast cafe in Stockholm, and then we would eat and drink tea until it's time for lunch.

@cajsawessberg

Zlata Semenko, 26, Kazakhstan

What are you doing today? Chilling at home and treating my post vacation burned lips.

What would you look like if you were an alien? Just like I am now but with golden skin and big boobs to make sure I'm a sexy alien.

How would your friends describe you? Funny.

What's your favourite thing about yourself? I'm very proactive.

You get to take i-D on a date, where are we going? Stargazing on the beach and dancing 'til the sunrise.

@zlatasemenko

Catriona Frean, 20, Brighton

What are you doing today? Napping mostly, I'm always napping.

What would you look like if you were an alien? Hahaha, I feel like I'd be orange with like a huge head kinda like the alien babies in Chicken Little.

How would your friends describe you? Surprising, sarcastic and weird. I've been called an "odd cookie" on more than one occasion.

What's your favourite thing about yourself? My ability to make myself laugh even though no one else finds my jokes funny.

You get to take i-D on a date, where are we going? A picnic in the park or laser tag.

@catrionafrea

Lera Abova, Siberia

What are you doing today? I live in Berlin and it's grey and rainy today, so I'll read and have a laugh with the best Airbnb visitors ever, who are from Riga. I'm also waiting on my amazing roommates to come back. I'm also going to call my mum like I do 1000 times a day every day and FaceTime my best friend from Kiev. I also have a film project my friend and I are working on so I need to learn a poem by heart for that.

What would you look like if you were an alien? Lilo from The Fifth Element.

How would your friends describe you? Das Pralle Leben In Schmal. It's hard to translate into English. Something like "The meaning of life in one skinny creature". A friend said it when watching me jumping and dancing and running around. It's a perfect description.

What's your favourite thing about yourself? I got the tragic soul of a poet, full of passion, love and desire.

You get to take i-D on a date, where are we going? Venus! The planet of love! Or to heaven, we would chill with David Bowie and listen to Heroes.

@leraabova

Lorna Foran, 26, Ireland

What are you doing today? Had a casting, met my boyfriend for lunch and now going to meet my girlfriend to binge watch the new season of Girls.

What would you look like if you were an alien? I look fairly weird anyways, but if I was an alien I'd image myself as an avatar type creature, but green, and small, because I can't remember what it feels like to be small.

How would your friends describe you? The best looking one of the bunch, lol. According to Luke, my bff, I'm down to earth, loyal, funny and not afraid to get my hands dirty!

What's your favourite thing about yourself? I'd like to think I'm hard working, and want to do the best possible job.

You get to take i-D on a date, where are we going? To my dad's local, back home in Ireland. Full of auld lads with stories you wouldn't be able to make up. All while staying hydrated.

@lornaforan

Ulrikke Louis Lahn Høyer, 20, Copenhagen

What are you doing today? Today I've been doing all my paper work, all the important administrative work you have to do as a model. Later I'll be going to the cinema with one of my favourite people in the world -- my grandma!

What would you look like if you were an alien? I think I would be blue, with crazy long arms and some weird eyes.

How would your friends describe you? Crazy, loyal, ambitious.

What's your favourite thing about yourself? My persistence -- I never give up!

You get to take i-D on a date, where are we going? We would go the the Danish Countryside on a beautiful warm summers day. Starting with a dip in the ocean, followed by a meal of "kartoffelmad" (ryebread with potatoes, a Danish Classic) in a summerhouse!

@ulrikkehoyer

Lily Lightbourn, 26, Bermuda

What are you doing today? Today I'm shooting a lookbook for one of my all time favourite brands with a super team!

What would you look like if you were an alien? Super freaky with big eyes. Still a little cute though.

How would your friends describe you? I think they would say funny, goofy, loud, and very caring.

What's your favourite thing about yourself? My favourite thing about myself is that I love to get to know people. I can go to up to anyone and start a conversation.

You get to take i-D on a date, where are we going? This is literally the hardest thing I have had to think about all day! We would have to go to Bermuda! We can swimming in a cave, followed by a sunset dinner at my favourite beach with a little live music.

@lilylightbourn

Marique Schimmel , 26 , Netherlands

What are you doing today? It such a rainy day today! Which means a lot of reading, cuddling with my dogs, doing a bit of yoga and playing Zelda, which I'm currently obsessed with.

What would you look like if you were an alien? Something Avatar-ish. I'm thinking blue for sure.

How would your friends describe you? Easy going and happy.

What's your favourite thing about yourself? Being positive, making the best of things. Like for example when I broke both my arms a few years back my friends and family were surprised how happy I still was. Everything happens for a reason.

You get to take i-D on a date, where are we going? I'm really into 'escaping the room' lately. Would be a fun and interesting date for sure!

@mariqueschimmel

Bibi Sharipova, Kazakhstan

What are you doing today? Heading to the gym now, I've got a casting later today.

What would you look like if you were an alien? I would have a long neck and long white hair that goes down ankle. Oh and a triangle at my forehead.

How would your friends describe you? The Coolest friend they could ever ask for, a little shy though haha

What's your favourite thing about yourself? My tattoos!

You get to take i-D on a date, where are we going? We would we go to Kazakhstan, to somewhere beautiful in the mountains. I bet you've never been there!

@bibisharipova