About

    The VICEChannels

      news Matthew Whitehouse 27 January 2017

      francis ford coppola is trying to make an apocalypse now video game

      We love the smell of a first-person RPG in the morning.


      Apocalypse Now, one of the most culturally significant films of the 20th century and, if its director gets his way, a soon to be realised video game. That's right, legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola is keen to update the Marlon Brando starring 1979 classic as a first-person RPG with "survival and psychological horror elements". 

      "What the hell does he know about gaming, Major?" we hear you cry! Well, not a lot. That's why he's enlisted the computer people behind The Witcher, Fallout: New Vegas and Star Wars Galaxies to do all the fiddly bits for him. As is the Coppola way - sticking a toe out of the mainstream to get stuff done - he's hoping to pull it all together via the power of a Kickstarter campaign, the game placing the player in the shoes of Capt. Benjamin Willard as he set off to assassinate Colonel Kurtz... Which all sounds very promising until you remember the, shall we say, hiccups the original movie ran into (the horror, the horror). 

      Check out his Kickstarter and be a part of Apocalypse Now, now. 

      Credits

      Text Matthew Whitehouse

      Connect to i-D’s world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:news, film, culture, apocalypse now, francis ford coppola

      Recommended

      Connect with i-D

      Most Popular

      comments powered by Disqus

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      featured on i-D

      More Features