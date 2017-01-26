frances bean cobain is marc jacobs’s latest muse

Frances Bean's new Marc Jacobs ad has been 22 years in the making. The emo chic scion of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love first met the designer all the way back in 1994 — the same year Hole dropped Live Through This, Courtney was shot by Juergen Teller for the cover of i-D, and Kurt passed away. Though Frances Bean probably doesn't remember the encounter.

"I first met Frances Bean when she was two years old at a dinner with her mom (Courtney) and Anna Sui in 1994 at Bar Six in NYC," Jacobs wrote on Instagram today, alongside a David Sims photo of his spring/summer 17 campaign muse. "I have always wanted to work with Frances. Her beauty, uniqueness, and strength is something I have long admired and respected. Few things remain as constant as my continued inspiration from those whose honesty, integrity, courage, and curiosity lead them to explore and venture beyond preconceived boundaries."

The sparkly dress worn by Frances Bean looks strikingly similar to the grungy babydoll styles her mom wore in the 90s. Jacobs — along with Sui — helped make the style a wardrobe staple throughout the decade, not just under his own label but in the historic 1992 grunge show that got him fired from Perry Ellis. "[Courtney] was then and remains now, for me, the ultimate divine mess in a dress," said Marc when when announcing the Hole singer as one of the faces of his previous campaign. We're excited to see where the designer's latest musically inclined muse shows up next.

