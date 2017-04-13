four cryptic twin peaks teasers have appeared on youtube





Twin Peaks is back very soon. 21 May, in fact. We are yet to see any actual footage of the cast — which apparently numbers 217, both returning and new — in action. All the teaser trailers have so far been more tease than trailer. And the latest one is no different. It's a series of four cryptic puzzles, featuring a series of rotating letters set to the Angelo Badalamenti score.

You can spend some time decoding if you want, or head to video comments sections. Which, as usual, is full of beautiful, erudite interpretations. Like this - my personal fave - from someone going by the handle 'Desert Rose by L.Hunt'. They have already apparently successfully decoded Twin Peaks Puzzle #3 and worked out that: "This symbol is not just a representation of the Great Horned or Pygmy owl (Giant and Dwarf). When viewed upside-down it represents the secret society "Woodman of the World." Its abbreviation: WOW. Yes, this is the meaning of the phrase "Wow Bob Wow" and it is why there is a Woodman in the scene above the Convenience Store."

So there you go.