fka twigs asks 'do you believe in more?', as presented by nike

No approach FKA twigs makes is linear. Since her emergence on the scene in 2012, with the release of her first EP with a debut album EP1 following after, the jewel of Young Turks has zig zagged through the worlds of music and fashion - leaving a trail of musicians in her wake.

Her innovation limitless; she's one of the only artists in the world who can court the likes of Jesse Kanda to distort her perfectly framed face for the accompanying video for Water Me (when she's not directing the videos herself), have the praise of critics and fans for electric stage presence and have fellow creative polymaths Matthew Stone as well as designers Cottweiler and Grace Wales Bonner.

Her power is in understanding the importance of live performance. She doesn't just stretch, she extends, she doesn't just dance, she floats, she doesn't just perform, she embodies. Case in point? Her love of voguing club culture and classes and with one of its legends Derek Prodigy lead to a stunning visual element for Figure 8, one of the standout tracks of her EP and short film, M3LL155X as well as collaborating with Benjamin Milan and Deshaun Wesley.

You can't help but feel FKA twigs approaches her art with the same amount of physical prowess of that of a trained athlete. In her new turn as Creative Director of NikeWomen's Spring Zonal Strength Tights, she visually concepted and executed the campaign film; using her expertise as one of the world's most innovative talents to reimagine modern movement and asking the viewer 'do you believe in more' and to have confidence in the limitless possibility of their own bodies. To embody this spirit, FKA twigs called on a cast of dancers, artists, performers and musicians such as Mishay Petronelli, Saskia Horton, and athletes Miles Chamley-Watson and English Gardner making the oft-forgotten link of dancers as athletes, each one expressing their own individual in an almost dystopian setting as they interact with her.

FKA twigs says of the collaboration, "I truly believe that success is when preparation meets opportunity. It's the same with any creative or athletic endeavor. It's not about the moment you jump off the diving board. It's not about any one beat you've produced. It's about the moments before that - preparation is the training, and opportunity is the moment you reach your fastest time or show how good your beat is. When Nike reached out to me about collaborating together on this project, I saw it as an opportunity to inspire people who want to use their bodies in a positive way. I cast a group of amazing people who take their physicality seriously and have their own sense of style, in order to push people to be healthy and understand that, through any genre of sport, they can be the best versions of themselves."

Watch and become transfixed by the power of FKA twigs.