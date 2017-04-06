five times heath ledger was our hero

1. When he played Patrick, a bad boy with a big heart in 10 Things I Hate About You

He was the high school bad boy who always wore black, regularly smoked and once sold his own liver on the black market for a set of speakers, and she was the resident rebel who hated the world and only wore black panties when she wanted someone to see them. Together, they made sweet, sweet love. Well, that is until she found out that he'd only hit on her cos he was being paid to. But in the end, Heath, I mean Patrick, saved the day by using the money to buy his one true love a guitar and they reconciled with a kiss. He also did a live performance with a marching band during the wooing phase. #swoon

2. When he was an actual knight in shining armour

Ah A Knight's Tale, the kind of shit chick flick you used to rent from Primetime and watch half sobbing, half swooning. I mean, what more could you want than a medieval comedy with a swashbuckling hero to liven up your Friday night? There's even a cameo from Chaucer, yup, as in the Father of Literature/Wife of Bath Chaucer. But I digress. Cast in the role of young squire William Thatcher, Heath's character must win the affections of his true love, Lady Jocelyn, played by Shannyn Sossamon (lol, remember her from the early 2000s?), by assuming the role of a made up pro jouster Sir Ulrich von Liechtenstein, and triumphing over evil Count Adhemar. True knight in shining armour feels.

3. When he starred in one of the greatest love stories of all time

Up until Brokeback Mountain, gay romances were pretty much confined to the realm of Queer As Folk. Don't get me wrong, QAF, was the best, but it barely touched the main screen. Brokeback Mountain, however, went all the way to the Oscars, with Heath's heart-wrenching performance as closeted cowboy Ennis del Mar, earning him the Academy Award for Best Actor. He should have won an Oscar for uttering this line alone: "We're around each other and... this thing, it grabs the hold of us again... at the wrong place... at the wrong time... and we're dead." Tragic, romantic, I only wish he'd said it to me.

4. When he played the ultimate heart-throb in Casanova

Playing one of the greatest lovers of all time, Giacomo Casanova, in the Oscar-winning classic Casanova, Heath stole the whole world's heart when he donned a pair of 18th century britches and Venetian mask and sailed off into the sunset with Sienna Miller.

5. When he was the baddest boy in the bay

Ah, back where it all began, when baby Heath was the baddest boy of Summer Bay. Yep, I'm talking the Scott Irwin era in *sings Home and Awaaaaaay. Ok, fine, less hero, and more anti-hero(?), Scott was Sally Fletcher's love interest who pretended to be into her so that he could steal the keys to Mr. Fisher's office and smuggle out an exam paper. She told on him. So he got back at her by framing her as a thief, duh! But ultimately he was caught, and expelled and that was the last we saw of Scott. Oh to be back at high school.