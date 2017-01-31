five takeaways from drake's opening night at the o2

We love Drake. We just do. What's there not to love. Since his Comeback Season and So Far Gone mixtape days, he's released hit album after hit album, he makes for incredible meme fodder and shows incredible support for the UK grime scene. And we aren't the only ones who are fans. Drizzy has completely sold out his 8-night tour which started last night at the O2 arena. For those who have tickets you are in for quite the show, Young Thug as his opening act is a headline concert in itself and his two-hour show is full of unexpected cameos and special guests. Here's what happened opening night and what you can expect from the Boy Meets World Tour...

A lot of UK love

Now maybe Champagne Papi was just being courteous, but he was particularly gushing about the UK throughout the show, calling "London my favourite place in the world, period," as well as toasting to the whole of the UK, with a shot of whiskey handed to him by a faithful assistant who stood by the side of the stage.

Surprise guests a plenty

Drake has made no secret of his love of UK music. As an honorary member of BBK and besties with Skepta, he's sealed his commitment to the crew by way of a tattoo on his arm. While Skepta didn't make an appearance last night, we expect him to definitely pop-up on stage sometime in the seven shows that are left. Drake did represent for the grime scene however, bringing out Section Boyz, who stormed the stage for Lock Arf, Giggs who came out for Whippin' Exercusion and singer Kyla, who came out to sing the hook on One Dance.

There was a Riri medley

While the romantic status of Riri and Drizzy remains hazy, there's no denying that when the two come together musically, magic happens. Drake dedicated a small section of the show to his collaborations with Rihanna, singing his part on Work, as well as dancing to Take Care and Too Good off of Views.

The set was pretty amazing

If Drake was the main attraction, his set was a worthy second. He had pyrotechnics, flames, and moving orbs that dropped from the ceiling. The real crescendo of the show was when a large sheet of fabric inflated with air in the middle of the stage and was illuminated to look like a globe - a not-so-subtle nod to the tour's name.

There was a lotta lotta Stone Island

Drake pretty much exclusively wore custom Stone Island for the night's proceedings. The tees had Boy Meets World on the front with a the brand's famous dial logo on the nape of the neck at the back of a tee. He also wore a reflective jacket from the brand to close the show with hits Energy and Legend.