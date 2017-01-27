About

      the fifth sense Yuen Pak To 27 January 2017

      five female musicians from china that you should know

      From electronic to folk, here are five female musicians from China that you should know. As taken from The Fifth Sense, a partnership with Chanel.

      Nova Heart
      The acid techno band from Beijing Nova Heart formed when lead singer Helen Feng Haining, aka "Beijing's Queen of Rock", met Italian producer Rodion and the two decided to join forces. They released their first full-length studio album Nova Heart in 2014 and were among the first Chinese bands performing at Glastonbury Music Festival in 2015.

      Chen Li
      Her voice may be reminiscent of that of the star Faye Wong, but there is only one Chen Li. The folk singer is also both a composer and writer of sophisticated and beautiful lyrics like "You left behind complications and confusions, years dried my persistence". She can hardly be attributed to any music genre because she is so proficiently one of a kind.

      DaBozz
      In May, DaBozz released her first original solo album White Night. The alternative hip hop musician (aka "Auntie Cold") first album is romantic, frank, and ruthless. Without the self-glorification commonly seen in some male rappers' work, her music is subtle and strong, touching on universal themes of femininity.

      South Acid Mimi
      Influenced by musicians like Bikini Kill, ! action pact !, Atari Teenage Riot and Yeah Yeah Yeahs, three girls from Kunming in China founded their own band in 2013 and started touring across the country. Growing up in Kunming, they made the song "nunudugu" in Li Su (a minority nation of China) language, depicting the everyday lives of youth within that nation.

      ChaCha
      ChaCha credits Bjork and Erykah Badu for giving her musical inspiration, so it's no wonder she can roam freely between different genres including hip hop, easy-listening, future electronic, ragge/dub, free-sound. If you're into reggae or hip hop music, ChaCha is the vibrant musician for you.

      Credits

      Text Yuen Pak To

