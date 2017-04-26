finally, a madonna biopic is on the way

She sings, she acts, she writes, she directs. She's made out with Britney Spears and Drake. She wears pasties and thongs on the red carpet. There is seemly nothing Madonna can't do. And given the prolific nature of her career, it only makes sense that the 58-year-old icon is finally being honored with a long-overdue biopic, covering just a handful of her remarkable achievements and cementing her living legend status.

It was announced today via The Hollywood Reporter that Universal Studios has officially signed on to pick up Elyse Hollander's script chronicling the pop star's early years in the industry. Named after the musician's third world tour, Blond Ambition, the film already has a handful of big name producers on board, including Fifty Shades of Grey's Michael De Luca, Brett Ratner's RatPac Entertainment, and John Zaozirny of Bellevue Productions.

The film will focus on early-80s Madonna, circa the release of her self-titled debut album, depicting not only the creation of hits like Holiday and Lucky Star, but also the various travails of her love life as she begins to deal with the initial strains of fame.

The only question left to answer is: which actress is bold and brash enough to channel the inimitable Madge on the big screen? Though we're sure every star in Hollywood is vying for the role, the studio really need look no further than Madonna's own bushy-browed scion, Lourdes Leon, who is not only the spitting image of her mother (naturally), but also almost exactly the same age as Madonna was when she first hit it big. Let's just hope the ability to Vogue runs in the family.