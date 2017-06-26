fendi collaborates with k-pop superstar taeyang

Photography courtesy Fendi

Taeyang, one fifth of k-pop group Big Bang, is lending his name to a new Fendi capsule collection. The offering, 'Fendi for TaeYang,' borrows select pieces from the storied house's recent autumn offering and bedecks them in Taeyang motifs — think shearling jackets embroidered with his favourite flower, the daisy, or zipper pulls etched with his Instagram moniker, Young Bae.

The capsule is set to launch July 27, the very same day Fendi reopen their Hong Kong men's flagship. And while it's Taeyang's first collaboration with a luxury label, Big Bang are no strangers to the fashion world: his bandmate G-Dragon is a Chanel ambassador and front row fixture. CL, another South Korean superstar, has also won over the international fashion set: now a muse to Jeremy Scott and a lifetime member of Alexander Wang's #WANGSQUAD. Perhaps Taeyang will join her at NYFW soon.

