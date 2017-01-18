​feel the bern as balenciaga pay tribute to bernie sanders at their autumn/winter 17 show

With Trump's inauguration looming closer and closer, much of the conversation and anticipation around the menswear shows has revolved around how the designers might choose to handle the fact that the President-elect will soon just be the President.

At Balenciaga, this took the form of a coded tribute to our fave socialist grandpa, Bernie Sanders, with the brand lifting Bernie's campaign logo design as a motif of the autumn/winter 17 menswear collection, featuring on Democrat-blue and Republican-red jackets, shirts, and big cosy scarves -- perfect for wrapping up warm as we approach the oncoming nuclear winter.

On the other side of the appropriation spectrum, Demna's corporate subversion in the DHL-vein continued, turning the logo of Kering, Balenciaga's parent company, into this season's soon-to-be-spoofed-must-have sweater.

