fashion is a family affair for molly and alice goddard

As Sister Sledge famously once sung, "We are family, I got all my sisters with me." And in the technicolour tulle-filled world of west Londoner Molly Goddard, family also means business. Indeed, not only is the 28-year-old designer lucky enough to work with her stylist sister, Alice (that is when she's not busy working on her own projects like Hot and Cool, the magazine that she makes with photographer Theo Sion) Molly also collaborates with her set designer mum, Sarah Edwards, too.

"Our personal relationship means we are able to spend more time together working on projects," Molly states. "Making everything we do a constantly evolving process." Crowned the winner of last year's British Emerging Talent Award at the 2016 Fashion Awards, and recently nominated for the sought after LVMH prize, Molly has come a long way since her first presentation - a wonderful take on a high school prom, where girls dressed in taffeta tiers and tulle dresses danced the night away underneath a canopy of brightly coloured balloons. Styled by 25-year-old Alice, and brought to life by mum Sarah, it was total triumph and set the tone for their presentations to come - which have taken the form, in chronological order, of a life drawing class, a sandwich making workshop, a 90s style disco, a club night themed catwalk, and most recently an opulent banquet.

"Molly's collection is usually the inspiration for the sets," mum Sarah explains. "I'm very lucky that once the decisions are made she leaves the rest to me. We brainstorm ideas with Alice and have lots of discussions, and then she lets me get on with it." "Working with family never feels stressful," Alice adds. "We all help each other."

For the Goddards, fashion is a family affair, and they wouldn't have it any other way.

