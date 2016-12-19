fashion come dining mag FFF has got us hungry for their second issue

Fashion and food. Not the most obvious things to link together, (fashionistas seem prone to cocktails rather anything else), but when the parallels drawn it can make for a pretty interesting outcome. Take the new issue of FFF, created by writer and editor Zac Bayly and former Oyster magazine art director Stacia Hadiutomo, who after a stellar issue one that featured Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams on the cover, as well as Blood Orange, John Waters and Richard Kern in its pages - are now releasing their second issue. Hamming up the humour, the duo called upon Kalen Hollomon to parody fashion advertisements to incredible effect, they asked multimedia artist Petra Cortright about her enduring love affair with homemaking's resident bad girl Martha Stewart and make up artist and (former chef) Isamaya Ffrench created a unique beauty story with fruit and veg at its core. One of its co-editors Zac Bayly tells us more about what to expect...

Tell us a bit more about issue 2...

It's fabulous! I mean, we're just so excited about the people we've had the opportunity to work with and what they've created together. Kalen Hollomon made some beautiful fake advertisements for the issue, there's a heap of recipes from a variety of people such as Olafur Eliasson and Twin's Fashion Director Celestine Cooney.

Petra Cortright discusses her Martha Stewart obsession, Jeff Bark created some fantastic still-lifes, Ren Hang shot a gorgeous story in a Beijing restaurant, Isamaya Ffrench (a former chef) and her friends created a character-based beauty and fashion story called 'Beauty Queens', the amazing Los Angeles photographer Milan Zrnic shot three very talented men (fashion designer James Flemons, Moonlight and American Horror Story actor Andre Holland, and musician Moses Sumney) and photographer Benedict Brink and stylist Zara Mirkin shot Myla Dalbesio for the cover.

We got to explore some bonkers ideas, too — a story on stunning edible face-masks (often with little-to-no scientifically verified benefits, unfortunately), and the 'FFF Edible Aquarium' - a life-like coral reef made of vegetables and legumes, along with prawns and sardines, all floating lifelessly in blue jelly.

How did the contributors get involved?

We had such a positive response to our last issue, with a bunch of people getting in touch to say they thought it was hilarious and they wanted to be involved in some way. Initially contributors became involved that way, but then many others we reached out to because we're big fans of their work, and then some we've worked with on and off for years. It's quite an eclectic collection of contributors this issue, in terms of how we came to know and work with them and also their aesthetics and backgrounds. I think Stacia and I both just love connecting with people and seeing what they'll come up with.

Why did Myla Dalbesio feel a good fit for the cover?

We decided this issue that instead of confirming a big cover star, we just wanted to pick our very favourite image from the issue, one that felt right. It's not something we had ever done before at the different magazines we've worked on — usually the cover is all arranged before hand in order to lock in the right person. The magazine is made in the little spare time we have, so we want to have a bit of fun with it and do things we might not be able to do elsewhere. We always had it in the back of our mind that Myla would be great — she's very interested in exploring perceptions of womanhood especially as they relate to the body (which seemed perfect considering we're a magazine that marries food and fashion), AND she's a phenomenal and under-appreciated artist and photographer in her own right,. She's someone we've wanted to work with for a long time — and then when we saw Benedict Brink and Zara's shoot, it was just perfect! Plus, the image clearly lends itself to an inspired cover line...

Why did you feel it was important to fuse food and fashion?

I'm not sure we ever thought this particular fusion was especially important — it really just seemed fun when we started the magazine — but we found meaning it as we got to work. I think FFF serves as an alternative to the more staid food and fashion publications available, and it injects a bit of humour into the market, which we feel is often when fashion, art, or anything for that matter can be at its best. We work really hard to find fabulous people that are role models of sorts to us, and we try to both humanise our subjects and present them really respectfully while also providing a space for our contributors to experiment and go nuts. It's a tricky line to walk, but if we ever get it right I think we'll be doing something really cool.

What are you guys working on now?

Besides getting this magazine to our distributors and online customers, we're about to launch our collaboration with Bonjour Records — a small collection of caps, t-shirts and bum-bags designed by our co-founder and co-creative director Stacia Hadiutomo. And then onwards to issue three!

FFF is available for purchase here.