About

    The VICEChannels

      fashion Felix Petty 8 January 2017

      exploring, elaborating and exaggerating at astrid andersen autumn/winter 17

      On top of her signature luxury streetwear, this season Astrid Andersen brought accessories into the fold.

      For autumn/winter 17 Astrid Andersen took the idea of opulence as her starting point. In practice that translated into lush burgundy velvets and shimmering golds. The press release heralded Astrid's commitment to exploration, elaboration and exaggeration. But through it all ran the Danish designer's love of hip-hop fashion, and her mix of OTT masculinity with a delicate femininity that define Astrid's army of buff boys.

      Various takes on the tracksuit formed the backbone of this season's collection. A look and style Astrid has made totally her own on the London menswear scene. But she continued her desire to subvert it by introducing a range of new fabrications into her world; the aforementioned velvet, but also cord, lace, feathers, and fur.

      There were two new elements dropped into Astrid's world this season; hats and sunglasses. Further expanding her creative vision into accessories, she's also recently launched her e-commerce shop, taking her world straight to the consumer. 

      Credits

      Text Felix Petty

      Photography Finn Constantine

      Connect to i-D’s world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:fashion, fashion week, london fashion week mens, autumn/winter 17, astrid andersen, finn constantine

      Recommended

      Connect with i-D

      Most Popular

      comments powered by Disqus

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      featured on i-D

      More Features