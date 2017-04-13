About

      exclusive: watch the trailer for upcoming david lynch documentary, the art of life

      Get lost in another world with The Art of Life… David Lynch’s world, to be precise.

      His hair is like The Great Wave off Kanagawa. His mind has given us Eraserhead, The Elephant Man, Blue Velvet, Twin Peaks and Mulholland Drive. But how much do you really know about David Lynch? It's a question explored in an upcoming documentary by Jon Nguyen. Narrated by Lynch himself, The Art of Life is a 90 minute glimpse into the early years of the legendary filmmaker, from his idyllic childhood in small-town Montana to his college days on the mean streets of Philadelphia. Billed as a "private memoir", it combines home movies with new footage to create an intimate portrait of a man responsible for some of the most extraordinary works in the history of cinema. It is, in a word, Lynchian. Take an exclusive look at the trailer below.

