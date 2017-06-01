exclusive: watch the new vid for soulwax, do you want to get into trouble?

For the most part of our lives, we're taught to stay out of trouble, because it's not good and bad things will happen to us if we get too deep in it and make sure you stay out of trouble young lady! *wags finger*

But after spinning iconic Belgian DJ duo Soulwax's new track Do You Want to Get into Trouble?, the answer is yes, yes please. We want to bathe in trouble and roll around in trouble and at the very least, play it on repeat for the Friday night we won't sleep through if this banger has anything to do with it.

The track is from Soulwax's new album FROM DEEWEE, which comes after a (too) lengthy 13-year hiatus for the pair, who have also worked under the guise of 2manyDJs, and whose actual names are Stephen and David Dewaele. Their abundance of monikers is matched only by the number of genres they span, from punk, to electro, to disco. But I guess that's the kind of multifaceted mastery you'd expect from a pair that counts one half as a black belt in tae kwon do and the other as the chairman of the Belgian Carpenters Association.

The accompanying video, which you can watch below, is equally epic and follows a young lad on a bender of booze and bongs and babes and then some. As French directors Ill-Studio explain, it focuses on, "That specific time of life when you imagine being a more amplified version of yourself: more rebellious, more muscular, more dangerous, more experienced, more good looking, etc. But you are in fact a completely normal teenager in a normal world."

'Completely normal' is a bit of a stretch, because this is still a music video and so the leading lad still looks significantly better than you will come Sunday morning, when you stumble back to the depths of your flat, clinging to the shadows in avoidance of the army of Nike clad mums jogging past with their smug smiles and miniature sausage dogs.

But don't be ashamed, because trouble can be good and trouble can be fun and yes mum, if the Deewee brothers asked us to jump off a bridge we probably would.

So press play and get amongst it.