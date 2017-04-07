exclusive: riddim commission ft. neutrino and scrufizzer, cut some shapes

Comprising of Marco Del Horno and DJ Swerve, Riddim Commission are all about merging the most interesting of musical worlds in their genre-colliding compositions. Whether working with D Double E or remixing Rae Sremmurd, the pair deal only in the very best of bass; their focus is firmly set towards the dancefloor. Ahead of the forthcoming album Riddim.Bass.Life, out in May, The Commission merge the world of house with garage and grime on this collaborative track featuring west London's Scrufizzer and south London's Neutrino, of So Solid and Oxide & Neutrino fame. Over a fluctuating 4/4, the track's MCs go back-to-back, ruminating on Migos, Moschino, Dragon Ball Z and the glory days of So Solid. As Neutrino notes, "All-white outfits, champagne spraying/ Nobody d-d-d-did it like we d-d-d-did it, in a rave, on a stage, front page of the main tabloid."

Don't watch no face -- just press play on Cut Some Shapes.

Riddim Commission on Cut Some Shapes

"If you look at everything we've done, it's always been about putting together the most interesting combination of beats and features so we have a style and sound that is truly our own. With our production we always try to be forward-thinking and pack it with energy to make people move. We could have done a Grime record with Scrufizzer, we could have done a garage record with Neutrino, but what's the point, they've already been done? So we had this bassy 4x4 house beat, which we sent to Scru and he jumped on it and killed it.

One of his lyrics was 'This one here's bound for the reload, pure Oxide with a little Neutrino', so we thought 'Why don't we ask Neuch to jump on it?'. We reached out and the rest is history. We used to listen to Oxide and Neutrino when they were on Delight FM, even before they had all their chart success when the UK garage scene blew up, so it was amazing to put a legend like Neutrino with a leader of a new generation, Scrufizzer, on the same track and for it to click so seamlessly

I think that Cut Some Shapes is a great marker of what to expect from our album. The beats are the soundbed that put the features in a new and exciting environment where they can be seen in a different light. We have everyone on the album from double Grammy award-winning Eve to grime legend D Double E to the queen of dancehall $tush to garage legend MC Neat. It's about working with artists we massively respect and creating something new together."

Neutrino on Cut Some Shapes

"All through last year up until now, DJ Oxide and myself have been hard at work on our next music release project. We haven't decided yet on whether or not it will be an album or a string of EPs as there's so much good music on the hard-drive we want everyone to hear. Maybe we'll just do both! We've just completed a tour in Australia, which was just crazy ­-- the love and support out there for our brand as well as UK underground music as a whole is just phenomenal. I came about working with Riddim Commission on their new single release when Marc and Swerve hit me up and sent me a track with a verse from Scrufizzer already laid down, with references to my name in the song. I thought it sounded like a banger as it was, so when they asked me to throw down some extra back2back lyrics to compliment the vibe, I knew we were onto a killer track. Hopefully it's something that the clubs like and really get behind as it's definitely a summer smasher!"

Scrufizzer on Cut Some Shapes

"When I heard the track I knew I wanted to attack it. I stumbled on Nuetrino's video Bound 4 Da Reload before I heard the instrumental, then to find out he was on the same track… rah, that was a blessing, he's a proper legend! I'm a big fan of his and So Solid from back in the day. One of my fave tracks from them was from Up Middle Finger, it proper reminds me of my school days. The So Solid album was a blueprint for today's generation: they kicked down doors that allowed us to come and do our thing."