exclusive: fashion east gets its very own pop-up in selfridges

The who's who of London's design talent all got their start through Fashion East. The initiative captained by its founder, director and all around mega woman Lulu Kennedy is responsible for the early success of designers like Simone Rocha, Marques Almeida, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner and Craig Green as well as the current buzz that surrounds the likes of Matty Bovan, Charles Jeffrey and Mimi Wade. Now the initiative has been brought to life by way of a pop up at London's Selfridges opening today. Lulu has invited its current designers as well FE's distinguished alumni to create one-offs and limited edition pieces and the space will also host the collections of the alumni that Selfridges stock so you can expect an amalgamation of some of the most exciting trinkets around. Glittery diamanté bandeaus from Matty, an exclusive zine from the Loverboy crew, Mimi's signature pin-up style dresses and exclusive pieces from Kim Jones all housed in an installation by Louise Gray.

Lulu picks? "I can't choose!" she says over email in between London Fashion Week Men's shows.

"Both artworks by Claire Barrow and Ashley Williams in their custom lightboxes, me and colleague Tash are already wearing matching Kim Jones archive reissue tees,the Craig [Green] bag is great and the Loverboy fanzines are going to vanish off the shelves…It's all super collectable wearable stuff. Rottingdean Bazaar and Art School who showed at our menswear presentations 2 days ago are already in our store - so exciting! - and we have special items from Roksanda, Simone and more to drop closer to the womenswear shows in February." Race you there!

The Fashion East Pop-up shop opens from 9th of January to the end of March at Selfridges London.

