even more dreamy campaigns for you to drool over

      As the New Year rolls in, we wave farewell to the faces of yesteryear and greet all those set to shake up 2017. From Anwar Hadid’s dazzling debut at Hugo Boss to all the moody men at Alexander McQueen, here are a few more of our favourite spring/summer 17 campaigns, oh and a pretty major autumn/winter 17 lookbook too.

      Hugo Boss
      Move over Gigi and Bella, there's a new Hadid in town. Step forward Anwar, who you can spy absolutely smashing it in the new Harley Weir shot campaign for Hugo Boss. Conceived as a series of portraits, and spanning the worlds of fashion, film, music and art the youngest Hadid is joined by an equally stellar cast including noughties model turned actress Devon Aoki, performance artist, Alexandra Marzella, singer Soko and stylist turned entrepeneur Luka Sabbat.

      Alexander McQueen
      Hello boys! Ok fine, not strictly a spring/summer 17 campaign (it's an autumn/winter 17 lookbook), but how can you resist these moody male models in their tailored suits and embroidered beauty?

      Repossi
      Juergen Teller + Julia Nobis, and a treasure trove of sumptuous pieces conjured up by the brillian Repossi, what more is there to say? Pure magic.

