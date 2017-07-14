​h&m reveals erdem designer collaboration with baz luhrmann film

After their hugely successful work partnering with Kenzo, Karl Lagerfeld, Versace and Balmain, it goes without saying that a H&M designer collab is something to get excited about, and their new venture is no exception. Yesterday the brand announced their next designer collaboration will be with British designer Erdem, and will go on sale in November of this year.

Erdem has designed a new womenswear collection for the H&M collab but also, for the first time ever, a collection for men. The pieces reinterpret design themes from Erdem's most celebrated collections, reinvigorating and touching on the prints, textiles and delicate craftsmanship that have made his name in fashion.

More exciting still, Erdem's new collection will be brought to life with a film from director Baz Luhrmann. The visionary director -- who brought us technicolour dreams The Great Gatsby and Romeo and Juliet -- was lauded as "one of the most important storytellers of our time" by Erdem.

"For me, fashion is always about more than just clothing, it's a form of expression - a stand alone art form", said Baz. A new opulent teaser film for the collection, complete with lush florals and rolling fields, just hints at the mini-movie that's to come (scripted by Baz Luhrmann, obviously).

H&M's Creative Director Ann-Sofie Johansson said with the Erdem collection the brand will create "a world full of beauty, delicacy and rich details". "These are special pieces you'll want to wear forever", she added.

Erdem x H&M is available in selected stores on 2 November 2017.