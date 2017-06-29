ellen page covered britney spears's lucky and it will still make you cry

This article originally appeared on i-D US.

We've known that Ellen Page has great singing skills since she first covered The Mouldy Peaches with Michael Cera back in 2007. A quick search on YouTube reveals she has only employed them sparingly post-Juno — including during this adorably weird Barbara Waters interview six years ago. Which makes the Inception and Gaycation star's latest cover even more special. It's an acoustic version of Britney Spears's 2000 emo-pop karaoke fave Lucky.

Ellen plays guitar and sings in the clip, while her friend Emma Porter performs an improvisational dance routine. Emma previously appeared in the video for Justin Bieber's Purpose track Life Is Worth Living. It's hard to make the Britney hit more massively sad that is already, but Ellen succeeds in coating the pop icon's lyrics about the artifice of fame with just enough melancholia. The Holy Spearit herself, meanwhile, is hard at work busting some moves of her own while on the road, but we're sure she'd sanction the sweet tribute.