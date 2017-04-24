About

      edie campbell transforms into a punk princess for tim walker

      “Everyone in London is so supportive of creativity and youth, and I think the lack of commercialism helps that. It’s not about making big money, it’s about making interesting things which are occasionally beautiful. I get hideously home sick whenever I leave," says Edie Campbell. Getting in front of Tim Walker's lens for The Creativity Issue, styled by Jacob K, here Edie embodies the spirit and creative freedom of London's fashion scene.

      Edie wears coat Céline. Shoulder pads vintage from The Contemporary Wardrobe Collection. Dress Conner Ives. Socks and tights (worn throughout) Emilio Cavallini. Shoes (worn throughout) Liam Johnson. 

      Coat Y's Yohji Yamamoto. Shoulder pads vintage from The Contemporary Wardrobe Collection. Dress Conner Ives.  

      Jacket Balenciaga (menswear). Shoulder pads vintage from The Contemporary Wardrobe Collection. T-Shirt Conner Ives. 

      Shoulder pads vintage from The Contemporary Wardrobe Collection. T-shirt Oloapitreps.

      Dress Conner Ives.

      Coat Céline. Dress Conner Ives.

      Jacket and trousers Louis Vuitton. T-Shirt stylist's own. 

      Look: In the cover story for The Creativity Issue, Tim Walker captures the electric energy of bright young things Adwoa, Slick, King, Leo and Elliott.

      Credits

      Photography Tim Walker

      Styling Jacob K

      Hair Anthony Turner at Art Partner. Make-Up Lucia Pieroni at Streeters using Clé de Peau Beauté. Photography assistance Sarah Lloyd, Tony Ivanov. Styling assistance Clemence Lobert, Flora Huddart. Hair assistance Claire Grech. Production Jeffery Delich.
      Casting Director Madeleine Østlie at AAMO Casting. Model Edie Campbell at Viva London.

