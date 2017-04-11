eat me: dissecting cinema’s coming-of-age female cannibals

"You know what my mother used to call me? Dangerous. 'You're a dangerous girl'," says the 16-year-old, doe-eyed model Jesse in Neon Demons. "She was right. I am dangerous."

In the land of cinema, dangerous girls are hot right now. Dreamy, yet dangerous girls who eat guts, that is. Generally speaking, if we flick back through Hollywood's archives, the cannibal has usually been a very masculine, misogynistic trope -- at least in the mainstream. Case in point: Hannibal Lector -- the most famous example that springs to mind. Which is exactly why the new wave of cannibals are so interesting: they're all pretty young things, coming-of-age -- and most importantly female. Why is it then that, these man-eating monsters have been given a pubescent makeover? If films help us understand the world, what does it say about the way we see coming-of-age girls in our contemporary society?

*Warning: spoilers ahead*

It would be impossible to answer these questions without looking to Julia Ducournau's hotly anticipated feminist horror Raw. ICYMI, the coming-of-age narrative brings us to a veterinary collage, where the totally awkward Justine takes part in an initiation ritual. The playground ceremony leaves her blood-drenched, swallowing raw rabbit. Pre-ritual, Justine was a virginal vegetarian. Post-ritual, flesh is her fetish, she craves sex and feasts on fresh meat -- dipping between raw poultry and people. Cannibalism is straight-up a metaphor for her sexual awakening -- depicting the latter as messy, monstrous and conflicting.

She's not alone. There's also The Lure, the fantastical Polish horror/musical -- yes, really. And it gets better. In a twisted take on The Little Mermaid, the cautionary tale follows two mer-sisters with the most magical names, Golden and Silver, and equally magical voices, as they leave sea life for jobs in seedy nightclub where they sing, seduce boys, and subsequently devour their remains. It really is as bizarre as it sounds, with the mermaids acting as brilliant and beautiful metaphor for the transformation girls go through prior to adulthood.

Another exquisite example is Neon Demons -- a visually stunning horror, directed through what could actually be a rose-tinted lens. Here the cannibals are supermodels who are a total hot mess. Longing to be the fairest of them all, they literally consume their competition. The aesthetics are entrancing, yet it's important to point that Neon Demon is problematic. It tackles the subject of sexuality with cannibalism yes, but it's less about the grittiness of girlhood and more girl-eat-girl action. While The Lure and Raw are both directed by women, it was Drive director Nicolas Winding Refn who lensed Neon Demons, which is perhaps the problem. Ultimately, it's just not possible for a man to be able to relate to a girl's coming-of-age.

Not only are these new wave cannibals prettier than their predecessors, they're more political too. While executed in a rather fucked-up fashion, Raw highlights the seminal struggles and stages that girls go through during their coming-of-age journey. For example, there's Justine's attempt to understand the politics of pubic hair, the playground pressures, sibling rivalry, and the notable scene where she practices kissing by making-out with her mirror. IRL, arguably the most alien change to happen at this point in any girl's life however, is the evolution of sexual desire. Hit adolescence, and for the first time, there's this animalistic battle between your head and your horn -- superbly by illustrated by Justine's hunger for something meaty. Who can't relate to that?

Director Diablo Cody's punchy 2009 film Jennifer's Body, perfectly personifies sexual yearning with cannibalism. Portrayed as utterly sex-crazed, Jennifer is not a fussy eater. "I'm going to eat your soul and shit it out, Lesnicki," she says to her BFF Needy, to which Needy replies, "I thought you only murder boys?" Unashamedly Jennifer states: "I swing both ways." At this point it's relevant to mention that like Jennifer, the shiny supermodels in Neon Demons, and Justine in Raw also have an appetite for boys and girls. As Jennifer is part demon, she's easier to digest as a cannibalistic character, but there's relevance: perhaps the common theme of connecting cannibalism with bisexuality says more about our society's outdated views on sexuality than you might first think.

Trying to make sense of the coming-of-age female cannibal trope is difficult. Not only are they motivated by hunger, but by their libido, seducing their prey before they pounce. The latter to some extent means they could be placed in the same family as the femme fatale -- a character who uses her looks to lure men into dangerous situations. Yet what makes the cannibal so transgressive is that the savage routine of human consumption is so stomach-churningly disturbing, it denies the male viewer any form of pleasure he would normally get from watching the femme fatale. The female cannibal may be beautiful on the outside, but there is no getting past the fact that at the end of the day she is a human, eating another human. Laura Mulvey would be proud.

(Side note: Jennifer may be the exception here, and that's because she's played by Megan Fox, who circa 2009 when Jennifer's Body was released, was every teenage boy's ultimate wet dream.)

So, it seems the coming-of-age female cannibal is at once the stuff of nightmares and dreams. In the real world, we're hardened to other deadly sins but cannibalism remains the last taboo -- it just doesn't get more fucked up than that. It makes sense then, that in a female format they are trending. Conversation around female sexuality, particularly that of someone coming-of-age is still closed in wider society. Yes, it's still demonised, but at least we have directors who are responding with progressive characters, subverting societies expectations of the way girls should behave. Perhaps these predatory pubescents are the best representation of a girls coming-of-age we have seen on the big screen so far. After all, as Needy points out Jennifer's Body: "Hell is a teenage girl."

