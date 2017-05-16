About

    The VICEChannels

      news Tish Weinstock 16 May 2017

      drawing a blank is bigger, badder and bolder than ever before

      Back for its second instalment, this year's rebellious art show features work from Hanna Moon, Frank Lebon, Lotte Andersen and more.

      drawing a blank is bigger, badder and bolder than ever before drawing a blank is bigger, badder and bolder than ever before drawing a blank is bigger, badder and bolder than ever before
      rosie marks

      Following on from last year's inaugural exhibition, Drawing a Blank is back this week with a vengeance. Staging the show in an underground car park, just off the Old Kent Road, with a hidden entrance and hardly any natural light, curator Ben Broome proves once again that it's all about location, location, location. A far cry from the white cube of traditional art galleries, Drawing a Blank is all about raw art and paired back exhibitions. "Exhibition openings have this reputation as being pretentious," says Ben, "only catering for the 1% of people in the industry. A friend of mine helped me find THE space - it's managed by a charity called Pempeople who are doing great work re-developing the carpark into a communal space for locals. The carpark is split up into bays which act as natural partitions, each artist has a section of a bay to make their own -- it's curated as 14 mini-solo shows under one roof." A heady mix of live music and interactive art, with work from the likes of Hanna MoonLotte AndersenFrank Lebon and Alba Hodsoll, this year's Drawing a Blank is bigger, badder, and bold than ever before.

      Frank Lebon

      Alba Hodsoll

      Lotte Andersen

      John Konstantine

      Duncan Loudon

      Drawing a Blank opens tomorrow night with performances from James Massiah, NIPAH, Hector Aponysus, MC Pinty and Maxwell Owin.

      Credits

      Text Tish Weinstock

      Connect to i-D’s world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:news, art, culture, drawing a blank, photography, hanna moon, frank lebon, lotte andersen

      Recommended

      Connect with i-D

      Most Popular

      comments powered by Disqus

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      featured on i-D

      More Features