drawing a blank is bigger, badder and bolder than ever before

Following on from last year's inaugural exhibition, Drawing a Blank is back this week with a vengeance. Staging the show in an underground car park, just off the Old Kent Road, with a hidden entrance and hardly any natural light, curator Ben Broome proves once again that it's all about location, location, location. A far cry from the white cube of traditional art galleries, Drawing a Blank is all about raw art and paired back exhibitions. "Exhibition openings have this reputation as being pretentious," says Ben, "only catering for the 1% of people in the industry. A friend of mine helped me find THE space - it's managed by a charity called Pempeople who are doing great work re-developing the carpark into a communal space for locals. The carpark is split up into bays which act as natural partitions, each artist has a section of a bay to make their own -- it's curated as 14 mini-solo shows under one roof." A heady mix of live music and interactive art, with work from the likes of Hanna Moon, Lotte Andersen, Frank Lebon and Alba Hodsoll, this year's Drawing a Blank is bigger, badder, and bold than ever before.

Frank Lebon

Alba Hodsoll

Lotte Andersen

John Konstantine

Duncan Loudon

Drawing a Blank opens tomorrow night with performances from James Massiah, NIPAH, Hector Aponysus, MC Pinty and Maxwell Owin.