drake says he’s a year away from getting a tattoo of céline dion

Image via @champagnepapi

Drake sure was in high spirits at the Billboard Music Awards last night. And for good reason: the rapper walked away with 13 awards — beating a record previously held by Adele, who won 12 awards back in 2012. From telling Vanessa Hudgens she was beautiful (during an acceptance speech) to calling Nicki Minaj the love of his life (during another acceptance speech), Drake was on a compliment binge. But perhaps the highest praise he delivered last night was to Céline Dion. He expressed his serious love for his fellow Canadian artist — who performed a powerful rendition of My Heart Will Go On during the show — by telling her he was considering getting a tattoo in her likeness.

Meeting Dion backstage, Drake bowed and said, "It means the world, you're very iconic. We love you. I'm like a year away from a Céline tat."

He might not be kidding. Only a few months ago Drake inked a portrait of Sade on his ribcage after meeting her.

"with love Sade' X" @champagnepapi #bishoprotary #nocturnalink #inkeeze #radiantcolorsink #morelife #drake #sorryforblurrypic A post shared by Art Tattoo Laser (@niki23gtr) on Mar 22, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

Before that, Drake got "BBK" — JME and Skepta's label — tattooed on his shoulder blade. And before THAT, Drake and Rihanna got matching shark tattoos during one of their "on" periods, reportedly a reference to a special aquarium date the two went on.

Following his Vanessa Hudgens shout-out last night, Drake followed the actress on Instagram and liked a video of her dancing to his song Passion Fruit. Who knows, after Céline, maybe Hudgens will be the subject of Drake's next tat tribute?