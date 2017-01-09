drake can proudly claim the highest-grossing hip hop tour of all time

Drake's Summer Sixteen tour is set to become the highest-grossing hip hop concert series of all time, racking in almost $85 million USD in ticket sales. Of course, Drake didn't set that record alone; with his What a Time to Be Alive collaborator Future helping him sell out shows.

The 54 date North American tour has outstripped the record previously held by Jay Z and Kayne West's Watch the Throne tour by a clean $10 million USD. Ye and Jay set the record in 2012, after playing 63 shows across North America and Canada.

Drake's impressive achievement sets the stage for another stellar year. He finished 2016 as the first artist to clock more than one billion Spotify streams for a single song, One Dance, which became the platform's most listened-to song of 2016, and Drake the most streamed artist. Now where's that JLo collab we've been waiting for?