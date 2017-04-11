donald trump's modelling agency is closing

Last week it was reported that Donald Trump's modelling agency was in serious trouble. Many of its clients were said to be leaving to join Anti Management — a new venture by Gabriel Ruas Santos-Rocha, a former manager at Trump Model Management. Now it looks like the 18-year-old agency, that represents Yasmin Le Bon, Ali McGraw, Carol Alt and Pat Cleveland, is preparing to close for good.

Previously Trump Model Management had been the focus of media attention for its history of employing foreign models who allegedly violated immigration. The practise was in stark contrast to the president's inflammatory stance against illegal immigrants and workers in the U.S.



Mother Jones have obtained a leaked email from the company sent to associates around the world telling them to prepare for its closure. Agency president Corinne Nicolas wrote, "The Trump Organization is choosing to exit the modeling industry." He cites the sale of the Miss Universe Organisation and the company's decision to focus on other Trump businesses as the cause of the decision, although it has widely been reported that the agency was already on the verge of collapse due to industry backlash.