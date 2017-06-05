donald glover is almost ready to retire childish gambino

This article originally appeared on i-D Australia.

As we've pointed out many times, Donald Glover is a busy guy. Between movies, TV shows, music and his young family, it's amazing he has time to brush his teeth in the morning. Although, now it looks like he's ready to scale back one part of his empire.

While performing at the Governor's Ball Music Festival over the weekend, the musician also known as Childish Gambino, told the crowd that after his recent third album Awaken, My Love he'll only be releasing one more record. Just before leaving the stage he said, "I'll see you for the last Gambino album".

The star has always been clear that this current stage of his musical career wasn't forever. Speaking to the Today show in 2015 he said, "I want to have periods in my life. I feel like Childish Gambino is a period that should come to a close. I like endings." Looking on the bright side, at least he will have some more time to dedicate to other impossibly ambitious and impressive ventures.

Check out his performance and announcement below.